Indian Oil seeks LNG cargo for February delivery: Report

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI : Indian Oil Corp is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in February, two industry sources said on Monday.

The refiner is seeking the cargo for delivery on Feb. 13 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis in a tender that closes on Jan. 13, they said.

IOC last bought a cargo for Feb. 21 delivery at above $13 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and did not award another cargo for Feb. 8 delivery, two other sources said.

