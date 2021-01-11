Indian Oil seeks LNG cargo for February delivery: Report

Indian Oil seeks LNG cargo for February delivery: Report1 min read . 02:41 PM IST
Indian Oil is seeking the cargo for delivery on Feb. 13 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis in a tender that closes on Jan. 13
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI : Indian Oil Corp is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in February, two industry sources said on Monday.
The refiner is seeking the cargo for delivery on Feb. 13 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis in a tender that closes on Jan. 13, they said.
IOC last bought a cargo for Feb. 21 delivery at above $13 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and did not award another cargo for Feb. 8 delivery, two other sources said.
