Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Indian Oil seeks LNG cargo for February delivery: Report
Any new LNG agreements with India will depend on how GAIL and Cheniere of the United States deal with a long-term supply contract signed in 2011 for an estimated $22 billion. Photo: AFP

Indian Oil seeks LNG cargo for February delivery: Report

1 min read . 02:41 PM IST Jessica Jaganathan , Nidhi Verma , Reuters

Indian Oil is seeking the cargo for delivery on Feb. 13 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis in a tender that closes on Jan. 13

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI : Indian Oil Corp is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in February, two industry sources said on Monday.

Indian Oil Corp is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in February, two industry sources said on Monday.

The refiner is seeking the cargo for delivery on Feb. 13 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis in a tender that closes on Jan. 13, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The refiner is seeking the cargo for delivery on Feb. 13 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis in a tender that closes on Jan. 13, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

IOC last bought a cargo for Feb. 21 delivery at above $13 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and did not award another cargo for Feb. 8 delivery, two other sources said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.