Indian OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India largely kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for Saturday. While there were minor changes in petrol prices, diesel in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai saw no change.
Prices have remained unchanged since May 21 when the Centre had slashed excise duties on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre.
On Friday, the December contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange closed at $93.50 per barrel, higher by 1.21%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled at $85.05 a barrel, 0.6%. Both benchmarks dropped in the previous week.
State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India have lost an estimated $6.5 billion to $7 billion on petrol and diesel sales because of a freeze on retail fuel prices between November 2021 and August 2022, Moody’s Investors Services said recently. Their earnings may be weak this year as they are yet to be compensated for these losses, it added.
Here is the price of petrol and diesel today, i.e. October 22, 2022 in your city:
1. Delhi: Petrol- ₹96.72 per litre, Diesel- ₹89.62 per litre
2. Mumbai: Petrol- ₹106.31 per litre, Diesel- ₹94.27 per litre
3. Noida: Petrol- ₹96.79 per litre, Diesel- ₹89.96 per litre
4. Bengaluru: Petrol- ₹101.94 per litre, Diesel- ₹87.89 per litre
5. Gurugram: Petrol- ₹97.18 per litre, Diesel- ₹90.05 per litre
6. Chennai: Petrol- ₹102.63 per litre, Diesel- ₹94.24 per litre
7. Kolkata: Petrol- ₹106.03 per litre, Diesel- ₹92.76 per litre
8. Lucknow: Petrol- ₹96.57 per litre, Diesel- ₹89.76 per litre
9 . Patna: Petrol - ₹107.46 per litre, Diesel - ₹94.24 per litre
10. Chandigarh: Petrol- ₹96.20 per litre, Diesel- ₹84.26 per litre
