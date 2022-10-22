Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Energy /  Indian OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged

Indian OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged

1 min read . 01:18 PM ISTSaurav Anand
Indian OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged. (Photo: Hindustan Times)

OMCs in India have lost an estimated $6.5 billion to $7 billion on petrol and diesel sales because of a freeze on retail fuel prices between November 2021 and August 2022, Moody’s Investors Services said recently

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India largely kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for Saturday. While there were minor changes in petrol prices, diesel in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai saw no change.

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India largely kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for Saturday. While there were minor changes in petrol prices, diesel in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai saw no change.

Prices have remained unchanged since May 21 when the Centre had slashed excise duties on petrol by 8 per litre and on diesel by 6 per litre.

Prices have remained unchanged since May 21 when the Centre had slashed excise duties on petrol by 8 per litre and on diesel by 6 per litre.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

On Friday, the December contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange closed at $93.50 per barrel, higher by 1.21%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled at $85.05 a barrel, 0.6%. Both benchmarks dropped in the previous week.

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India have lost an estimated $6.5 billion to $7 billion on petrol and diesel sales because of a freeze on retail fuel prices between November 2021 and August 2022, Moody’s Investors Services said recently. Their earnings may be weak this year as they are yet to be compensated for these losses, it added.

 Meanwhile, the rates unchanged since May 21 when the Centre slashed excise duties on petrol by 8 per litre and on diesel by 6 per litre.

Here is the price of petrol and diesel today, i.e. October 22, 2022 in your city:

1. Delhi: Petrol- 96.72 per litre, Diesel- 89.62 per litre

2. Mumbai: Petrol- 106.31 per litre, Diesel- 94.27 per litre

MINT PREMIUMSee All

3. Noida: Petrol- 96.79 per litre, Diesel- 89.96 per litre

4. Bengaluru: Petrol- 101.94 per litre, Diesel- 87.89 per litre

5. Gurugram: Petrol- 97.18 per litre, Diesel- 90.05 per litre

6. Chennai: Petrol- 102.63 per litre, Diesel- 94.24 per litre

7. Kolkata: Petrol- 106.03 per litre, Diesel- 92.76 per litre

8. Lucknow: Petrol- 96.57 per litre, Diesel- 89.76 per litre

9 . Patna: Petrol - 107.46 per litre, Diesel - 94.24 per litre

10. Chandigarh: Petrol- 96.20 per litre, Diesel- 84.26 per litre

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP