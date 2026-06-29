Indian refiners brace for oil volatility after fresh Iran-US strikes

The fragile calm in West Asia has been shattered by fresh US-Iran strikes, clouding the outlook for global oil markets and Indian refiners after last week’s easing in crude prices.
The latest exchange began after Washington alleged that Iran had targeted another commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command responded with fresh strikes on Iranian military targets on Saturday, following which Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked US military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain.
Indian refiners, meanwhile, are taking a cautious wait-and-watch approach despite tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz beginning to recover and the US temporarily waiving sanctions on Iran until 21 August, according to a refinery executive who declined to be identified.
“Ships have just started to transit the Strait of Hormuz,” the executive said. “Another flare-up in the region would be concerning.”