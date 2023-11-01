Indian refiners equipped to process Venezuelan crude: Minister Puri
Between 2017 and 2019, India consistently bought Venezuelan crude, which comprised 5-7% of its total oil imports.
New Delhi: Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Wednesday said that Indian refineries are equipped to process Venezuela’s extra heavy crude and that India would continue look at sourcing oil from the most affordable sources. The comment follows the easing sanctions on Venezuela by the US.