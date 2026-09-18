Indian refiners plan to keep buying Russian oil despite risk of US tariffs

Rituraj BaruahRamita Mishra
7 min read18 Sep 2026, 09:13 PM IST
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Russian oil imports continued even after the US announced a 50% tariff on India last year.(Bloomberg)
Summary
Refiners are paying a premium of around $1 a barrel for Russian oil, while Brent crude prices of around $103 per barrel are also raising concerns over import costs.

Indian refiners will continue importing Russian crude despite the prospect of US tariffs of up to 100%, as disruptions to supplies from West Asia have narrowed their alternatives, according to three people familiar with the developments.

"There is no immediate concern of shortage as refiners have tied up supplies for the next 45 days. Russian supplies will continue as procurement is not done from any sanctioned entity,'' said an executive with a state-run refiner on condition of anonymity. “Given our dependence on Russian crude, it cannot be replaced easily, especially now when supplies from West Asia are severely affected.”

Russian oil imports continued even after the US announced a 50% tariff on India last year, the executive added.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which seeks to increase economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and authorizes President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy commodities.

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The legislation and escalating tensions in West Asia pose a fresh challenge to India’s energy security, with the country importing about 90% of its oil needs. Higher crude prices could widen the import bill, while potential US tariffs on buyers of Russian oil threaten to disrupt a key supply source. Russian oil accounts for as much as 35% of India’s imports, according to the people.

“The strategic impact of the US retaining the option of imposing a 100% tariff will be felt in the India-US bilateral relationship over the long term,” said C. Uday Bhaskar, director at the Society for Policy Studies. “Can US President Trump afford to have two major energy-exporting regions—West Asia and Russia—closed to the market, even as he prepares his party for the midterm elections? These factors will shape the future trajectory of the 100% tariff option.”

Refiners are currently paying a premium of around $1 a barrel for Russian oil, the people said. However, the increase in crude prices has raised concerns about the cost of imports, with Brent crude trading at around $103 a barrel.

“Since supplies from West Asia are shrinking, Russian oil is now being offered at a premium. However, the premium is not significant. Earlier this year, it had gone up to around $9 a barrel,” said a second refinery official.

West Asian supply disruptions

The latest volatility in the oil market and the increase in prices began around 8–9 September following an escalation in the conflict involving the US and Iran. The US military said on 9 September that it had destroyed five Iranian tankers, while Iran responded with attacks on US ships and a US military base in Jordan. Hostilities in the region have since intensified.

The capture of the strategic Red Sea port of Mocha by Yemen’s Houthi militia on 10 September further widened the group’s control near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a key global trade corridor.

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The disruption has affected oil flows through the Red Sea, while the conflict has also constrained shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia’s crude exports have been particularly affected, reducing the availability of an important source of supply for Indian refiners.

Saudi crude accounted for 8% of India’s total crude imports in August, according to data from commodity and ship tracking firm Kpler.

One of the three people cited above said Saudi Arabia could consider routing more crude through Oman for onward shipments to the east of the Strait of Hormuz as the security situation in the Red Sea deteriorates.

Russian oil remains difficult to replace

India imported more than 1.9 million barrels of Russian crude a day in August. Russian oil has become a mainstay for Indian refiners over the past four years after they increased purchases in 2022, when Moscow offered deep discounts following the invasion of Ukraine.

India imported $40.823 billion worth of petroleum crude from Russia in fiscal 2026, accounting for 30% of its total crude oil imports, according to data from the Union ministry of commerce and industry. India’s overall petroleum crude imports were valued at $134.71 billion in 2025–26.

In the current fiscal year, through July, Indian refiners imported $28.32 billion worth of crude from Russia, nearly 45% of total crude imports valued at $63.32 billion.

If India imports at this rate, with the price of Brent crude above $100 per barrel, it will have to spend $10 billion to $20 billion extra annually, and that’s a huge burden on India’s import bill, said Rajan Kumar, professor, Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

``If this deadlock in Iran continues, it is very unlikely that the price of Brent crude will go down. If the US puts an extra tariff on Indian energy imports from Russia, it will impair the relations between India and the US.''

Although India has diversified its crude sourcing across 41 countries, Russia remains its largest supplier. Replacing Russian oil would be difficult, particularly as supplies from West Asia have been disrupted by the conflict, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the situation around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

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Crude oil accounts for as much as 25% of India’s total import bill. The country’s crude import bill had reached $63.37 billion as of July in the current fiscal year, up 56% from a year earlier. This represented more than half of the total oil import bill of $123 billion in the previous fiscal year.

India’s dependence on imported crude leaves it exposed to sustained price increases. Estimates by Bank of Baroda show that a persistent $1 increase in crude prices could raise the country’s annual import bill by around 18,000 crore.

Inflation and government response

Inflationary pressures have increased amid oil-market volatility since the start of the conflict in West Asia earlier this year.

In August, India’s retail inflation rose to a 20-month high of 4.82%, driven by higher fuel and food prices. This took inflation above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% target midpoint for the third consecutive month since January 2025. Wholesale inflation also increased to 9.92% in August from 9.78% in July.

“Imports from Russia cannot immediately be replaced as supplies from West Asia have declined. Further, the government and refiners cannot take the risk of pumps running dry in the country,” said Prashant Vashisht, senior vice president and co-group head, corporate ratings, at ICRA Ltd.

The ministry of external affairs said on Thursday that India would take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests.

The ministry added that the issue had been discussed at high levels in recent months with US interlocutors and that India had articulated the potential implications for bilateral relations and international energy markets.

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Queries sent to the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd on Friday afternoon were not immediately answered.

About the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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