Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Indian state refiners prepare to cut May Saudi oil imports: Report

Indian state refiners prepare to cut May Saudi oil imports: Report

(Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . 10:09 PM IST Nidhi Verma, Reuters

Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity

New Delhi: Indian state refiners are preparing to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May compared to average monthly purchases, two sources privy to the matter said, after the government asked them to cut dependence on Middle Eastern supplies.

New Delhi: Indian state refiners are preparing to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May compared to average monthly purchases, two sources privy to the matter said, after the government asked them to cut dependence on Middle Eastern supplies.

Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

State refiners, which control about 60% of India's 5 million barrels per day (bpd) refining capacity, together import an average 14.7-14.8 million barrels of Saudi oil in a month, the sources said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.