Indian traders can now export CIL’s coal

“India’s coal production reported a marginal fall in the second half of FY21 as against a sharp fall in production in the first half. In the second half of FY21 coal production by CIL and SCCL (accounting for 90% of total output) fell by just 0.5% after falling by 6.5% in the first half of the year. This helped in restricting the annual fall in coal production at just 2.9% in FY21 compared with FY20. Coal output of CIL fell by a meagre 1% to 596.3 million tonnes (mt) in FY20. However, SCCL’s output fell by a sharper 21% to 50.6 mt," CARE Ratings said in a statement on Friday.