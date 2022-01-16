IndianOil to invest Rs7,000 crore in new CGD projects

"The nearest competing bidder was left with less than 20% of the demand potential in the bidding round in which IndianOil bagged 9 out of the 15 high potential geographical areas (GA). With this substantial win in the 11th bidding round, IndianOil and its associates would service almost 28% of the combined CGD potential in the 3 rounds of bidding till now, which is far ahead of the next major player," said a company statement.

