India's April-November coal production up 17% Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 05:03 PM IST
Coal despatches across industries stood at 557.95 MT during April-November compared with 519.26 MT a year ago, an increase of 7.45%.
New Delhi: India’s coal production rose 17.13% year-on-yeaar to 524.20 million tonne (MT) in April-November from 447.54 MT a year ago, the Ministry of Coal said in a release.