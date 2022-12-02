New Delhi: India’s coal production rose 17.13% year-on-yeaar to 524.20 million tonne (MT) in April-November from 447.54 MT a year ago, the Ministry of Coal said in a release.

“Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported coal production of 412.63 MT up to November of FY23 as compared to 353.41 MT during the same period of the previous year representing an increase of 16.76%," it said.

With an objective to enhance production capacity, coal ministry has offered 141 new coal blocks for commercial auction.

The efforts made to increase domestic production and despatches have shown good results. India is the world’s third largest energy consuming country and the demand for electricity rises by about 4.7% annually.

The government has also amended the Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, 1960 under MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2021 to allow lessee of captive mines to sell coal or lignite up to 50% of the total excess production after meeting the requirements of the end-use plant.

“The amendment has paved the way for releasing of additional coal in the market by greater utilization of mining capacities of captive coal blocks which has led to increase in production of coal by Captive and Other companies by 33.41% to 71.07 MT during Apr-Nov’22 as compared to 53.27 MT production during corresponding period of FY 22," it said.

Coal ministry is taking steps to augment rail connectivity infrastructure for all major mines under PM-Gati Shakti to ensure faster transportation.

As a result, coal despatches stood at 557.95 MT during April-November compared with 519.26 MT a year ago, an increase of 7.45%.