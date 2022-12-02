India’s April-November coal production up 17%

“The amendment has paved the way for releasing of additional coal in the market by greater utilization of mining capacities of captive coal blocks which has led to increase in production of coal by Captive and Other companies by 33.41% to 71.07 MT during Apr-Nov’22 as compared to 53.27 MT production during corresponding period of FY 22," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}