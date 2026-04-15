India’s clean energy transition moves from technology to execution

India's clean energy transition is no longer about adoption. It is about scale. And scale now depends on execution with speed and consistency.
Startups bring speed. Enterprises bring scale. Ecosystem partners connect technology, financing and execution on the ground.
This was the central theme at the Schneider Electric India Innovation Summit 2026. Leaders from energy, industry, technology, infrastructure, and clean fintech came together to examine what scaling clean energy actually demands in India. The discussion moved between startup execution and enterprise scale. The focus remained on how delivery works across markets, from metros to Tier 4 cities.
Technology is no longer the constraint. Coordination sets the pace. The economics confirm it.
In commercial settings, grid electricity costs between ten and fifteen rupees per unit. Solar brings this down to between three and four rupees per unit. The difference is large enough to reshape capital allocation decisions. Payback periods stand at four to six years. The cost debate is largely settled.
The shift goes beyond cost. Manish Pant, Executive Vice President of International Operations at Schneider Electric, framed the shift more broadly. Manish was speaking at a panel discussion hosted by Shaurya Sharma, Editor - HT Tech.
“Energy is life, energy is intelligence, energy is progress,” he said. The observation reframes energy not as an infrastructure cost but as the primary input into productivity, stability, and long-term growth.
Energy is now produced closer to where it is consumed. That shift is changing how businesses think about stability and long-term planning. Energy is no longer infrastructure in the background. It is becoming part of how productivity is defined.
The most significant shift inside the industry is not technological. It is how companies define themselves. Schneider Electric has come in as both investor and ecosystem partner through Schneider Electric Ventures and Impact Investing, linking Freyr to R&D capability, field execution networks, and market access across Tier 1 to Tier 4 cities. Saurabh Marda, Chief Executive Officer of Freyr Energy, described the impact directly.
“Without Schneider, we would have remained a solar installer,” he said. The partnership moved Freyr into integrated energy management. It combines solar generation with active energy optimisation.
Customers now reduce energy use by an additional twenty to thirty per cent on top of solar savings. A one-time installation becomes a long-term operational partnership that runs over decades.
If technology opens the door, financing decides the pace of adoption. For MSMEs, electricity remains one of the highest operating costs.
Awareness of solar is no longer a barrier. Access to finance shapes the next phase. Digital lending has made approvals faster, sometimes within minutes. Buyers want confidence that systems will perform reliably over time. Nilesh Malani, Executive Director and D2C of Marketing at Aerem Solutions, made the commercial logic clear.
“From the first month itself, EMIs are lower than electricity bills,” he said. Solar stops being a capital expenditure decision. It becomes a monthly cash flow improvement from day one.
Aerem’s model combines collateral-free financing with real-time system monitoring. This keeps performance visible through the lifecycle and supports wider adoption.
No single organisation is driving this transition alone. Schneider Electric’s ecosystem model connects startups, financiers, EPC players, and technology providers into one working system. Companies like Freyr Energy and Aerem Solutions operate within that system.
The shift is even more visible outside large cities. In Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets, adoption is rising faster than expected. Better digital access and clearer cost savings are helping. These markets are already participating. When execution stays consistent across geographies, national scale becomes achievable.
India’s clean energy ecosystem today has stronger supply chains, expanding domestic manufacturing, better financing tools, and steady policy support, including initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar Yojana.
The next phase will not be decided by capacity or intent. It will be decided by execution discipline across the ecosystem.
India’s energy transition is no longer about technology. The real test is whether the ecosystem can work as a coordinated system.
At scale, that is what determines the pace of India’s clean energy transition.
Building on this experience, Schneider Electric is preparing a follow-on impact fund for Asia, targeted at USD 60 million, and expected to be ready for investment in 2027. India is expected to represent roughly half of new investments, reflecting its scale, policy momentum, innovation depth, and long-term relevance to the global energy transition.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More