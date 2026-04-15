India’s clean energy transition moves from technology to execution

India's clean energy transition is no longer about adoption. It is about scale. And scale now depends on execution with speed and consistency.

Startups bring speed. Enterprises bring scale. Ecosystem partners connect technology, financing and execution on the ground.

This was the central theme at the Schneider Electric India Innovation Summit 2026. Leaders from energy, industry, technology, infrastructure, and clean fintech came together to examine what scaling clean energy actually demands in India. The discussion moved between startup execution and enterprise scale. The focus remained on how delivery works across markets, from metros to Tier 4 cities.

Technology is no longer the constraint. Coordination sets the pace. The economics confirm it.

Solar Has Already Won the Cost Argument In commercial settings, grid electricity costs between ten and fifteen rupees per unit. Solar brings this down to between three and four rupees per unit. The difference is large enough to reshape capital allocation decisions. Payback periods stand at four to six years. The cost debate is largely settled.

The shift goes beyond cost. Manish Pant, Executive Vice President of International Operations at Schneider Electric, framed the shift more broadly. Manish was speaking at a panel discussion hosted by Shaurya Sharma, Editor - HT Tech.

“Energy is life, energy is intelligence, energy is progress,” he said. The observation reframes energy not as an infrastructure cost but as the primary input into productivity, stability, and long-term growth.

Energy is now produced closer to where it is consumed. That shift is changing how businesses think about stability and long-term planning. Energy is no longer infrastructure in the background. It is becoming part of how productivity is defined.

From Installers to Energy Managers The most significant shift inside the industry is not technological. It is how companies define themselves. Schneider Electric has come in as both investor and ecosystem partner through Schneider Electric Ventures and Impact Investing, linking Freyr to R&D capability, field execution networks, and market access across Tier 1 to Tier 4 cities. Saurabh Marda, Chief Executive Officer of Freyr Energy, described the impact directly.

“Without Schneider, we would have remained a solar installer,” he said. The partnership moved Freyr into integrated energy management. It combines solar generation with active energy optimisation.

Customers now reduce energy use by an additional twenty to thirty per cent on top of solar savings. A one-time installation becomes a long-term operational partnership that runs over decades.

When Finance Matches the Asset, Adoption Accelerates If technology opens the door, financing decides the pace of adoption. For MSMEs, electricity remains one of the highest operating costs.

Awareness of solar is no longer a barrier. Access to finance shapes the next phase. Digital lending has made approvals faster, sometimes within minutes. Buyers want confidence that systems will perform reliably over time. Nilesh Malani, Executive Director and D2C of Marketing at Aerem Solutions, made the commercial logic clear.

“From the first month itself, EMIs are lower than electricity bills,” he said. Solar stops being a capital expenditure decision. It becomes a monthly cash flow improvement from day one.

Aerem’s model combines collateral-free financing with real-time system monitoring. This keeps performance visible through the lifecycle and supports wider adoption.

Scale Depends on Ecosystem Execution, Not Individual Players No single organisation is driving this transition alone. Schneider Electric’s ecosystem model connects startups, financiers, EPC players, and technology providers into one working system. Companies like Freyr Energy and Aerem Solutions operate within that system.

The shift is even more visible outside large cities. In Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets, adoption is rising faster than expected. Better digital access and clearer cost savings are helping. These markets are already participating. When execution stays consistent across geographies, national scale becomes achievable.

Execution Will Define India's Next Clean Energy Phase India’s clean energy ecosystem today has stronger supply chains, expanding domestic manufacturing, better financing tools, and steady policy support, including initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

The next phase will not be decided by capacity or intent. It will be decided by execution discipline across the ecosystem.

India’s energy transition is no longer about technology. The real test is whether the ecosystem can work as a coordinated system.

At scale, that is what determines the pace of India’s clean energy transition.

Building on this experience, Schneider Electric is preparing a follow-on impact fund for Asia, targeted at USD 60 million, and expected to be ready for investment in 2027. India is expected to represent roughly half of new investments, reflecting its scale, policy momentum, innovation depth, and long-term relevance to the global energy transition.