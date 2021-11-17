India's coal demand likely to grow in absolute terms, phasing out difficult

1 min read.Updated: 17 Nov 2021, 07:22 PM ISTReuters
NEW DELHI :
India's coal consumption is expected to grow in absolute terms in the coming few years and phasing out the fuel could have severe repercussions on the livelihoods of many Indians, government sources said on Wednesday.
During this month's U.N. climate Conference, India, backed by China and other coal-dependent developing nations, rejected a clause calling for the "phase out" of coal-fired power.