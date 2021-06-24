India’s coal-dominated power market is tilting toward solar

This is why NTPC’s decision to double its renewable energy commitment is worth watching. On the company’s earnings call, Finance Director A.K. Gautam said that NTPC’s additional renewable energy commitments will not result in a change of its thermal fleet expansion plans — at least not yet. He stated that the company is waiting for a new committee under the country’s Central Electricity Authority to produce supply and demand projections. “Once that comes in maybe a year or so, we’ll look into our number and accordingly restructure it," he said.