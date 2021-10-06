India’s coal fuelled power projects had around four days stock as on 3 October

“There was continuous rain in the coal bearing areas in the months of August and September, 2021 leading to lower desptach from coal mines in this period. However, the despatches have picked-up again. On 04.10.2021, the total number of rakes dispatched was 263 which is 15 rakes more than the rakes dispatched on the 03.10.2021. It is expected that the despatches from coal lines will increase further," the statement said.