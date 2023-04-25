Domestic coal production to continue to rise in FY24: CareEdge1 min read 25 Apr 2023, 06:41 PM IST
- The coal ministry has set a production target of 1 billion tonne in FY24, a 13% growth year-on-year
New Delhi: India’s coal output will rise in financial year 2023-24, driven by a ramp-up in production of state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) and NLC India Limited by engaging mining developers cum operators (MDOs). Incremental output is also expected from the operational and new captive mines, CareEdge Ratings said in a report on Tuesday.
