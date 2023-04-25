Domestic coal production to continue to rise in FY24: CareEdge

According to the report, total coal imports increased 26.18% year-on-year to 227.93 million tonne during the 11-month period of FY23, with non-coking coal constituting 65% of imports. The coal ministry has auctioned 87 coal mines to date, generating an estimated revenue of approximately ₹33,200 crores. Another 106 coal mines, including fully explored, partially explored, coking, non-coking, and lignite mines, are being offered in the seventh round of auctions, which began in March 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}