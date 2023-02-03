New Delhi: India’s coal production increased by 12.94% in January to almost 89.96 million tonne (MT) from 79.65 MT a year earlier, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

“As per the provisional data of the Ministry of Coal, during Jan’23 Coal India Ltd (CIL) registered a growth of 11.44%, whereas SCCL and captive mines/others registered a growth of 13.93% and 22.89% respectively," it added.

Of the top 37 coal producing mines, 28 mines produced more than 100% and the output of three mines stood between 80 and 100% during January 2023.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 8.54% to 81.91 MT from 75.47 MT as compared to a year ago.

Power utilities despatch has increased by 8.01% to 67.72 MT during Jan’23 as compared to 62.70 MT in Jan’22.

Coal based power generation has achieved a growth of 17.79% in Jan’23 and overall power generation in Jan’23 has been 18.33% higher than the power generated in Jan’22.

Similarly, total power generation has advanced in Jan’23 to 136973 MU from 128536 MU in Dec’22 and registered a growth of 6.56%.

With an objective to enhance production capacity, coal ministry has offered 141 new coal blocks for commercial auction.

The efforts made to increase domestic production and despatches have shown good results. India is the world’s third largest energy consuming country and the demand for electricity rises by about 4.7% annually.

The government has also amended the Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, 1960 under MMDR (Amendment) Act, 2021 to allow lessee of captive mines to sell coal or lignite up to 50% of the total excess production after meeting the requirements of the end-use plant.