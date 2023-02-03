India’s coal production grows 13% in January
Coal India registered a growth of 11.44% in January, whereas SCCL and captive mines/others registered a growth of 13.93% and 22.89%
New Delhi: India’s coal production increased by 12.94% in January to almost 89.96 million tonne (MT) from 79.65 MT a year earlier, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.
