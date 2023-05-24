India's overall coal production has gone up by 47% to 893.08 million tonnes (MT) during the last nine years, and supply has touched 877.74 million tonne recording 45.37% growth, the Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday.

Coal production of 893.08 MT in 2022-23 was the highest in the history of the country, the ministry added.

As per ‘finalised Action Plan for 2023-24’, the coal production target for financial year 2023-24 is 1012 million tonne by enhancing overall production, efficiency, sustainability and adopting new technologies, the coal ministry said.

During FY 2022-23, the coal ministry signed agreements for a total of 23 coal mines having cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 33.224 MT per annum.

Considering good response received for the 6th round of commercial auctions, it is expected that 25 coal mines will be allocated during FY 2023-24 for commercial mining.

Separately, the ministry today extended the last date to submit bids under the 7th round of commercial coal auctions till June 27, 2023.

The government had earlier fixed May 30 as the last date to submit bids for the 106 coal mines that were put on the block in the latest round of auctions.

"In view of requests received from a large number of potential bidders, it has extended the last date for bid submission by 28 days and now the last date for bid submission for the seventh round of auctions is 27.06.2023 which was 30.5.2023 earlier," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further said that so far 133 mines with cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 540 million tonne per annum (MTPA) have been allocated/auctioned.

The ministry said it has targeted 162 MT production from captive/commercial mines during ongoing financial year.