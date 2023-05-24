India's coal production grows 47% to 893.08 MT during last nine years, says Coal Ministry1 min read 24 May 2023, 09:15 PM IST
The Coal Ministry today extended the last date to submit bids under the 7th round of commercial coal auctions till June 27, 2023
India's overall coal production has gone up by 47% to 893.08 million tonnes (MT) during the last nine years, and supply has touched 877.74 million tonne recording 45.37% growth, the Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday.
