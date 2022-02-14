New Delhi: India's coal output rose 6.13% to 79.60 million tonne in January 2022 from 75 million tonne produced in the same month in 2020.

In a statement the Ministry of Coal said that coal production of FY22 has been compared with FY20, as FY21 has been considered as "abnormal year" due to severe impact of the pandemic.

As per the provisional data of the ministry, out of the total production during January this year, Coal India produced 64.50 million tonne, a growth of 2.35% for the state-run company. Singareni Collieries registered a growth of 5.42%, producing 6.03 million tonne coal.

Coal despatch increased by 10.80% to 75.55 million tonne from 68.19 million tonne during January 2022. Out of the total production during January 2022, Coal India achieved a growth of 7.71% by despatching 60.85 MT of Coal, Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) achieved a growth of 6.45% by despatching 5.99 million tonne and captive blocks registered a growth of 43.55% with 8.71 million tonne of coal despatch during the period.

Of the top 35 mines producing coal, 14 mines performed more than 100% and another six mines’ production stood between 80% and 100%. At the same time, power utilities despatch has grown by 18.70% to 63.22 million tonne of coal in January 2022 as compared to 53.26 million tonne in January 2020.

Coal-based power generation was at 88,642 million units in January 2022, up 9.21% compared to January 2020 and 3.58% compared to December 2021.

The overall power generation last month was 6.69% higher than in January 2020. Total power generation increased in January 2022 to 1,15,757 million unit from 1,13,094 million unit in December 2021.

