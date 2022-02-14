India's coal production in January up 6% from pre-pandemic levels

Coal despatch increased by 10.80% to 75.55 million tonne from 68.19 million tonne during January 2022. Out of the total production during January 2022, Coal India achieved a growth of 7.71% by despatching 60.85 MT of Coal, Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) achieved a growth of 6.45% by despatching 5.99 million tonne and captive blocks registered a growth of 43.55% with 8.71 million tonne of coal despatch during the period.