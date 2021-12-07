India’s coal production increased to 67.84 mt in November

"Total coal production up to November this fiscal stood at 353.40 Million Ton compared to 334.47MT during the previous year and 330.23 MT during the financial year 2020. At the same time, power sector despatch indicated a growth of 25.60% to 60.29 MT. Coal-based power generation during November this year has been 75620MU, indicating a growth of 8.56% in comparison to November 2019," the statement said.