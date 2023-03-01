India’s coal production rises 15% in April-February

“Coal ministry has paved the way for releasing additional coal in the market by greater utilisation of mining capacities of captive coal blocks which has led to increase in production by captive and other companies by 29.83 per cent to 104.58 MT (provisional figure) during Apr’22-Feb’23 as compared to 80.55 MT produced during the corresponding period of FY 22," the ministry said in a statement.

