India’s coal production rises 18% to 448 mt in October1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 01:33 PM IST
Coal ministry is planning to build stock at domestic coal-based plants to the tune of 30 million tonnes by the end of November
New Delhi: India’s total coal production rose 18% year-on-year to 448 million tonnes (MT) in October, the Ministry of Coal said on Thursday. Coal India’s production also rose more than 17%.