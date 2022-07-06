India’s coal production rises 33% in June to 67.59 million tonne

India’s coal production rises 33% in June to 67.59 million tonne2 min read . 08:25 PM IST
- In June 2021, the domestic coal production was 50.98 million tonne
NEW DELHI :India’s coal production increased by 32.57% to 67.59 million tonne in June 2022 amid anticipation of rising power demand in the country.
NEW DELHI :India’s coal production increased by 32.57% to 67.59 million tonne in June 2022 amid anticipation of rising power demand in the country.
In June 2021, the domestic coal production was 50.98 million tonne.
In June 2021, the domestic coal production was 50.98 million tonne.
According to the provisional statistics of the union ministry of coal during June this year, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines registered a growth of 28.87%, 5.50% and 83.53% by producing 51.56 milion tonne, 5.56 million tonne and 10.47 million tonne, respectively.
Out of the top 37 coal mines as many as 22 mines produced more than 100% and production of another nine mines stood between 80% and 100%, said a statement from the ministry.
Last month, coal despatch increased by 20.69% to 75.46 million tonne from 62.53 million tonne in June 2021. During June 2022, CIL and captive mines registered a growth of 15.20% and 88.23% by despatching 58.98 million tonne and 11.05 million tonne respectively. SCCL registered a negative growth of 0.46% during the month.
The power utilities despatch has grown by 30.77% to 64.89 million tonne during June this year as compared to 49.62 million tonne in June 21 due to increase in power demand.
The statement said that coal based power generation has registered a growth of 26.58% in June 2022 as compared to June 2021. The overall power generation in June 2022 has been 17.73% higher than in June 2021.
However, coal-based power generation in the month of June 2022 has been 95,880 million units in comparison to 98,609 million units in May 2022 and registered a negative growth of 2.77%. Total power generation has also decreased in June 2022 to 138,995 million units from 140,059 million units in May 2022 and registered a negative growth of 0.76%.
The decrease in power generation on a month-on-month basis comes at a time when power demand has eased with the arrival of the Monsoon rains. The maximum power demand met on 5 June was 190.386 GW and the peak shortage was 2.336 GW. India had registered a record maximum demand met of 210.79 GW on June 9, 2022 and since the power demand has eased.
However, going ahead the demand is expected to gain momentum. Union power minister R.K. Singh had recently said that the power demand in the country will continue to rise and is expected to remain above 205 GW. He also said that in order to meet the rising demand, India’s domestic coal production will be increased.
The stock of coal at the 173 power plants tracked by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) was at 27.3 million tonne on 5 June, 48% of the required inventory.