India's coal production soars 23% in 5 years1 min read 03 May 2023, 04:40 PM IST
This noteworthy growth has been driven by state-owned mining companies Coal India and SCCL, as well as captive and other mines
New Delhi: India's domestic coal production surged by around 23% over the past five years, reaching 893.08 million tonne in the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Coal. This noteworthy growth has been driven by state-owned mining companies Coal India Limited (CIL) and SCCL, as well as captive and other mines.
