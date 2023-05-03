Home / Industry / Energy /  India's coal production soars 23% in 5 years
New Delhi: India's domestic coal production surged by around 23% over the past five years, reaching 893.08 million tonne in the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Coal. This noteworthy growth has been driven by state-owned mining companies Coal India Limited (CIL) and SCCL, as well as captive and other mines.

Coal India has seen production increase by 15.9% over the same period, while SCCL has shown a production growth of 4.3%.

With an ambitious annual coal production target of 1,012 million tonne set for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Ministry of Coal is implementing a range of measures to bolster domestic production, enhance self-reliance, and ensure sufficient coal stocks at thermal power plants. Emphasizing environmental protection and sustainability, the Ministry is also actively promoting responsible development in the coal sector.

In addition to these efforts, the Ministry of Coal is working towards the elimination of road transportation in mines and upgrading mechanized coal transportation and loading systems through "First Mile Connectivity" projects. 

India's increased domestic coal production serves as a crucial development for the nation's energy security and self-reliance, with the government's ongoing commitment to sustainable growth and environmental protection remaining vital to the sector's long-term success.

 

Updated: 03 May 2023, 04:40 PM IST
