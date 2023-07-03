India coal production rises 8.4% to 223 million tonne in April-June

India coal production rises 8.4% to 223 million tonne in April-June1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 04:30 PM IST
India's coal production grew 8.4% in Q1 FY 2023-24 to 222.93 million tonnes, with Coal India Limited recording a growth of 9.85%, according to the Ministry of Coal. Cumulative coal dispatches also increased by 6.97% to 239.69 million tonnes. The growth in production and dispatches has resulted in a comfortable coal stock position, reflecting the country's efforts to meet rising demand and ensure uninterrupted power supply.
New Delhi: India’s coal production grew 8.4% during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 to 222.93 million tonne (MT), the Ministry of Coal said in a statement on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×