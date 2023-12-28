India's coal production up 12.3% so far in FY24

New Delhi: India's coal production has grown 12,29% so far this fiscal year, according to data released by the coal ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministry said coal production in FY24 (as of 25 December) stands at about 664.37 million tonnes (MT) compared to 591.64 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The coal dispatch rate has increased by 11.32% over the same period last year, it said, adding this would ensure a consistent and robust coal supply to meet the needs of the power sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, coal dispatch to the power sector in particular increased by 8.39% to 577.11 MT, from 532.43 MT in the corresponding period last year.

The data showed that India's overall coal stock, including mines, thermal power plants, and coal in transit, was at 91.05 MT, or 21.57% higher than the 74.90 MT recorded in FY23.

“Efficient coal supply to thermal power plants has resulted in robust coal stock levels at various pitheads, highlighting the effectiveness of the coal supply chain in ensuring seamless distribution nationwide. This higher coal stock position reflects the commitment of the ministry of coal to maintaining an ample coal supply and underscores effective stock management strategies operational efficiency and consistent coal supply to meet the energy needs of the power sector," read the ministry's statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Moreover, the uninterrupted availability of coal rakes, crucial for coal transportation, ensures a smooth evacuation process, effectively addressing transportation bottlenecks and guaranteeing a seamless coal supply. The ministry remains unwavering in its dedication to ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted power supply by embracing cutting-edge technological advancements, thus paving the way for a self-reliant Atmanirbhar Bharat," it added.

