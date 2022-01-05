India’s coal production up to 74.78 mt in December

“The Power utilities dispatch has grown by 20.06 % to 63.32 MT in the month of Dec 2021 as compared to 52.74 MT in Dec 2019. There is fall in import price of coal since the end of Oct 2021, however, import prices are still at high level discouraging import. Further, coal-based power demand has increased by 12.7% up to November 2021 against the same time 2020," the statement said.

