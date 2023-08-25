India's coal stock above 88 million tonne, up 24.7% on year

New Delhi: India's coal stockpile has surged to 88.01 million tonne as of 23 August, up 24.7% compared with the previous year, according to data released by the Ministry of Coal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This substantial growth in coal stock positions underscores the government's commitment to ensuring a robust and reliable supply of coal, which plays a pivotal role in India's energy landscape," the ministry said.

Coal India Limited (CIL), the state-owned mining giant, has also shown remarkable progress in managing its pithead coal stock. As of 23 August, CIL reported a stockpile of 46.13 million tonne, reflecting a growth rate of 45.5% compared to the 31.70 million tonne held on the same date in 2022. This achievement is a testament to CIL's effective stock management strategies and operational efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's power sector continues to receive a steady supply of coal, with cumulative coal dispatches for the fiscal year 2023-24, as of 23 August, 2023, reaching 307.97 million tonne. This figure represents a significant growth rate of 5.6% compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year, indicating a successful effort to meet the energy needs of the nation.

The coal industry has also ramped up production, which reached 340.31 million tonne, up 10.52% over the previous fiscal year.