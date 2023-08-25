Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Energy/  India's coal stock above 88 million tonne, up 24.7% on year

India's coal stock above 88 million tonne, up 24.7% on year

1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 04:48 PM IST Saurav Anand

  • As of 23 August, Coal India reported a stockpile of 46.13 million tonne, reflecting a growth rate of 45.5%

The coal industry has also ramped up production, which reached 340.31 million tonne, up 10.52% over the previous fiscal year.. (File Photo)

New Delhi: India's coal stockpile has surged to 88.01 million tonne as of 23 August, up 24.7% compared with the previous year, according to data released by the Ministry of Coal.

“This substantial growth in coal stock positions underscores the government's commitment to ensuring a robust and reliable supply of coal, which plays a pivotal role in India's energy landscape," the ministry said.

Coal India Limited (CIL), the state-owned mining giant, has also shown remarkable progress in managing its pithead coal stock. As of 23 August, CIL reported a stockpile of 46.13 million tonne, reflecting a growth rate of 45.5% compared to the 31.70 million tonne held on the same date in 2022. This achievement is a testament to CIL's effective stock management strategies and operational efficiency.

India's power sector continues to receive a steady supply of coal, with cumulative coal dispatches for the fiscal year 2023-24, as of 23 August, 2023, reaching 307.97 million tonne. This figure represents a significant growth rate of 5.6% compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year, indicating a successful effort to meet the energy needs of the nation.

The coal industry has also ramped up production, which reached 340.31 million tonne, up 10.52% over the previous fiscal year.

Simultaneously, overall coal dispatches have surged to 371.11 million tonne compared with 338.66 million tonne dispatched during the same time in the previous fiscal year.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 04:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.