New Delhi: The coal ministry on Thursday said that India’s coal stocks stood at 110.58 million tonne (MT) as of 13 June, rising 44.2% from 76.67 MT recorded last year.

Pitheads stocks with Coal India Ltd (CIL) stood at 59.73 MT as of 13 June, an increase of 25.8% on year. This upward trend highlights the effective stock management strategies implemented by the ministry, it added.

Last year during this time, coal stocks at many thermal stations fell to below-critical levels prompting the government to scale up coal imports.

In the current fiscal year so far, cumulative coal despatches to the power sector stood at 164.84 MT, up 5.1% on year, ensuring a steady supply of coal to meet the energy requirements of the power sector.

“The coal stock at Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) (DCB) on 01.04.2022 was 24.04 MT and 22.57 MT as on 13.06.2022, resulting in 6.1% dip. However, the coal stock at TPPs (DCB) on 1st April, 2023 was 34.5 MT and 34.5 MT on 13.06.2023, meaning no depletion of coal stocks in last two and half months of summer season. This has been possible by ensuring high growth rate of coal production and dispatch during this period," the ministry said.

Coal stocks at thermal power plants (DCB) as on 13 June were at 34.55 MT compared 22.57 MT in the year-ago period, indicating a significant growth of about 53.1%, it added.

Overall, cumulative coal production as on 13 June stood at 182.06 MT, representing a growth of 8.26% year-on-year.

Overall coal dispatches stood at 196.87 MT as of 13 June, rising 7.71% from 182.78 MT a year ago.