India's COP26 commitments to help with new green technologies: ICRA

India is working on a set of climate policies and has made it mandatory for coal-fuelled power projects to use biomass pellets as 5% of their fuel mix and help farmers earn around ₹15,000 crore annually. The plan, tentatively named SAMARTH, is part of the government’s strategy to support India’s energy transition and contain pollution from crop-stubble burning by converting them into pellets and facilitating their sale.

