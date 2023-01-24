India’s copper demand grew 27% in FY22: Report

“With the focus on its vision of Amrit Kaal, several policy reforms of the government are targeted towards boosting the secondary sector of the economy. These reforms, including PLI scheme, national capital goods policy, 24x7 power to all, Make in India, NEMMP for EVs, and to become Net Zero by 2070 to name a few, have led to demand generation across key sectors relevant to copper resulting in improved copper demand to its pre-pandemic levels," Mayur Karmarkar, managing director, ICA India said.