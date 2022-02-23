OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Energy /  India’s crude oil production declined 2.6% in January
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : India’s crude oil production declined 2.6% in January to 2,511.66 thousand metric tonne (TMT) on a year-on-year basis.

The production during the same period of last year was 2,573.38 TMT.

A statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that production was 6.04% lower than the target for January of 2,673.04 TMT.

Cumulative crude oil production during April-January, 2021-22 was 24,890.07 TMT, 4.63% and 2.61% lower than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year respectively, it said.

The oil production by the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) during the month under review was 1,662.79 TMT, which is 3.68% lower than the target of the month and 3.09% lower when compared with production of January 2021.

Oil India Ltd (OIL) produced 255.32 TMT, which is 5.25% higher compared with its production of January 2021 but 9.69% lower than the target of the month.

India’s natural gas production last month was 2,861.09 million standard cubic meters per day (MMSCM), higher by 12.17% than the production of January 2021 but 16.47% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-January 2021-22 was 28,535 MMSCM, higher by 20.50% from the corresponding period of last year.

MINT PREMIUM See All

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout