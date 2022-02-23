Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Energy /  India’s crude oil production declined 2.6% in January

India’s crude oil production declined 2.6% in January

India’s natural gas production last month was 2,861.09 million standard cubic meters per day (MMSCM), higher by 12.17% than the production of January 2021 but 16.47% lower than the monthly target. Reuters
1 min read . 09:25 PM IST Rituraj Baruah

  • Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that production was 6.04% lower than the target for January of 2,673.04 TMT

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : India’s crude oil production declined 2.6% in January to 2,511.66 thousand metric tonne (TMT) on a year-on-year basis.

NEW DELHI : India’s crude oil production declined 2.6% in January to 2,511.66 thousand metric tonne (TMT) on a year-on-year basis.

The production during the same period of last year was 2,573.38 TMT.

The production during the same period of last year was 2,573.38 TMT.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

A statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that production was 6.04% lower than the target for January of 2,673.04 TMT.

Cumulative crude oil production during April-January, 2021-22 was 24,890.07 TMT, 4.63% and 2.61% lower than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year respectively, it said.

The oil production by the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) during the month under review was 1,662.79 TMT, which is 3.68% lower than the target of the month and 3.09% lower when compared with production of January 2021.

Oil India Ltd (OIL) produced 255.32 TMT, which is 5.25% higher compared with its production of January 2021 but 9.69% lower than the target of the month.

India’s natural gas production last month was 2,861.09 million standard cubic meters per day (MMSCM), higher by 12.17% than the production of January 2021 but 16.47% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-January 2021-22 was 28,535 MMSCM, higher by 20.50% from the corresponding period of last year.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!