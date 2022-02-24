India’s crude oil production misses target even as oil import bill surges

Analysts said crude oil prices may remain firm primarily due to two factors—geopolitical developments and a supply squeeze by producers, and the current fall, could be due to profit-booking. “Crude oil may remain volatile as market players continue to react to development relating to Russia-Ukraine standoff. The swift retreat in previous session shows that market players are keen on booking profits as western nations respond cautiously to Russia’s action. However, the general bias may remain positive until there are concrete efforts to dissuade tensions in the region," said Kotak Securities Commodity Insight.