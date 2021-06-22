India's crude output slips 6.3% in May, gas production jumps

Premium ONGC's gas production at 1.64 bcm was 9.08% lower than the previous year

2 min read . 05:09 PM IST

PTI

Crude oil production at 2.43 million tonne in May was 6.32% lower than 2.6 million tonne output in the same month last year, according to the latest data released by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas