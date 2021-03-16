India's diesel sales rise 7.4% in early March

Petrol sales rose 5.3% from a year earlier to 1.05 million tonnes

NEW DELHI : Indian state fuel retailers' diesel sales rose 7.4% in the first fortnight of March from a year earlier to 2.84 million tonnes, preliminary industry data showed on Tuesday.

