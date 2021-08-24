India’s domestic oil production falls in July, gas output up

“Crude oil production during July 2021 was 2548.78 TMT, which is 3.78% lower than target for the month and 3.22% lower when compared with production of July 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-July, 2021 was 9961.65 TMT, which is 2.64% and 3.37% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively," petroleum and natural gas ministry said in the report.