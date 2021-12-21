NEW DELHI : India’s domestic oil production continued to fall in November with the crude oil production down 6.89% as compared to the corresponding period last year. However, according to the monthly production report released by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, there was a 23.09% increase in gas production in November.

"Crude oil production during November 2021 was 2431.44 TMT, which is 6.89% lower than the target for the month and 2.22% lower than the production of November 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-November, 2021 was 19868.42 TMT, which is 4.38% and 2.74% lower than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively," ministry of petroleum and natural gas said in its monthly production report for November on Tuesday.

With India’s domestic energy production being low, energy security is an important focus area for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as was articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on 15 August.

“Natural gas production during November 2021 was 2869.47 MMSCM, which is 23.09% higher than the production of November 2020 but 12.8% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-November 2021 was 22777.21 MMSCM, which is 21.78% higher than production during the corresponding period of last year but 7.9% lower when compared with the target for the period," the report said.

As part of India’s energy security strategy to boost domestic hydrocarbon production, the union government has also launched the seventh bid round under the liberal open acreage licensing programme (OALP). Under the latest round, around 15,766 sq. km. have been offered to investors.

“Crude Oil processed during November 2021 was 21483.42 TMT, which is 3.38% higher than November 2020 and 3.49% higher than the target for the month. Cumulative crude throughput during April-November 2021 was 155732.52 TMT, which is 11.77% higher than the production of corresponding period of last year but 1.04% lower than the target for the period," the report added.

India is a key refining hub in Asia, with an installed capacity of over 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) through 23 refineries. Domestic production holds the key to India’s energy security. India spent $62.71 billion on crude oil imports in 2020-21, $101.4 billion in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

