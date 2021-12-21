India’s domestic oil production falls in November, gas output up by 23.09%

"Crude oil production during November 2021 was 2431.44 TMT, which is 6.89% lower than the target for the month and 2.22% lower than the production of November 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-November, 2021 was 19868.42 TMT, which is 4.38% and 2.74% lower than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively," ministry of petroleum and natural gas said in its monthly production report for November on Tuesday.