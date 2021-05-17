Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >India's electricity use falls in May due to COVID-19 lockdowns

India's electricity use falls in May due to COVID-19 lockdowns

Premium
Industries and offices account for half the country's annual electricity consumption.
2 min read . 03:47 PM IST Sudarshan Varadhan, Reuters

  • Total daily average electricity supply to states fell to 3,666 billion units during the first sixteen days of May, compared with 3,910 billion units during the second half of April, data from federal grid regulator POSOCO showed

CHENNAI : India's electricity use fell 6.2% during the first half of May compared with the second half of April, government data showed, as coronavirus lockdowns imposed by states across the country stifled power demand.

India's electricity use fell 6.2% during the first half of May compared with the second half of April, government data showed, as coronavirus lockdowns imposed by states across the country stifled power demand.

Total daily average electricity supply to states fell to 3,666 billion units during the first sixteen days of May, compared with 3,910 billion units during the second half of April, data from federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Total daily average electricity supply to states fell to 3,666 billion units during the first sixteen days of May, compared with 3,910 billion units during the second half of April, data from federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Industries and offices account for half the country's annual electricity consumption. Power generation in India generally starts rising from April and peaks in May due to a higher air-conditioning load.

Power use in May has been higher than the same time the previous year except in two southern states and two northeastern states, the data showed, indicating curbs have been less strict than last year despite surging deaths due to the pandemic.

India's federal government - which imposed a stringent national lockdown in April and May 2020 - has resisted imposing country-wide curbs during India's second wave, but most states have restricted movement.

Senior government officials had cited the recovery in demand for power in late 2020 as a sign the economy was beginning to recover from its worst slump in decades.

Three-fourths of the regions recorded a dip in power use in May compared with the second half of April due to curbs imposed to control the spread of the virus.

Power use rose in the northern states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi - among the regions worst affected by the coronavirus, even as overall power generation fell 6.3% compared with the second half of April.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Power supplied to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat - India's richest and most industrial states which together account for nearly a third of the total electricity consumption - fell by over 5% each.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!