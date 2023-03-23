India’s energy consumption grows 10.4% so far in FY23

India’s energy consumption grows 10.4% so far in FY232 min read . 08:03 PM IST
RK Singh says that the growth in energy supplied or consumed in February, 2023 is 8% as compared to February, 2022
NEW DELHI :Energy consumption in India rose 10.4% during the April-February period in the current financial year (FY23), said union minister for power, R.K. Singh on Thursday.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said that the growth in energy supplied or consumed in February, 2023 is 8% as compared to February, 2022.
The peak demand in the month of March, 2023 has been projected as 212 GW whereas only 209 GW has been reported till date in the month of March, 2023, he said, adding that the month of April and May have been projected as high demand period.
During the current year 2023-24, the peak demand is expected to be around 229 GW during the summer period.
Outlining the steps have been taken for meeting the increased demand for power, the minister said the generators have been directed to complete the maintenance work of their plants well before the period of high demand and no planned maintenance will be taken during the high demand period.
Monitoring and coordination with ministries of coal and railways, on a regular basis, for increase in the production and dispatch of coal as much as possible. Further, all generators have been asked for timely import of required coal for blending purposes so that adequate coal stock is maintained in the plant, Singh said.
All captive coal blocks have been asked to maximize the coal production to supplement the coal supply from domestic coal companies (CIL and SCCL) and additional arrangement for gas for running gas based stations has been planned from GAIL, during high power demand months.
Imported-coal based (ICB) plants have been issued statutory directions to stock coal and generate power during high demand period.
In another response to the parliament, Singh, who also holds the portfolio of new and renewable energy said that so far, a total of 168.96 GW renewable energy capacity has been installed in the country as on February 28.