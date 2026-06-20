India’s ethanol push faces a hidden challenge: The growing water burden

India launched its ethanol blending programme in January 2003 with the objective of promoting a cleaner alternative to conventional transport fuels, reducing reliance on imported crude oil, and creating a stable domestic market for ethanol, particularly for the sugar industry. The initiative began with a mandate requiring 5 per cent ethanol-blended petrol in select states and Union territories.

More than two decades later, the programme has advanced significantly. By 2026, India surpassed its E20 blending target, and the government has proposed amendments to motor vehicle regulations to support higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100. In a further push to encourage adoption, the Centre recently exempted petrol blended with 22 per cent, 25 per cent, 27 per cent and 30 per cent ethanol from central excise duty.

However, as the country charts a path beyond E20, the debate is expanding beyond fuel security, vehicle compatibility and lower oil imports. An increasingly important issue is emerging in the background: water consumption.

The concern stems from the fact that ethanol production does not begin at the distillery. It starts on agricultural land, where different feedstocks require vastly different quantities of water. While a litre of ethanol may appear identical at the fuel station, the amount of water consumed to produce it can vary considerably depending on the crop, geographic location and irrigation method involved. Whether the crop relies on rainfall, canal systems or groundwater extraction has a major bearing on its overall water footprint.

Experts argue that India’s ethanol expansion strategy has not fully factored in this challenge. Much of the growth in first-generation (1G) ethanol production has occurred in states such as Maharashtra, where groundwater stress is already a pressing concern. According to them, existing policies have largely focused on boosting output without adequately incorporating regional water availability into planning decisions.

They point out that feedstock allocation and ethanol production targets have not been systematically linked with water-stress assessments, groundwater conditions or lifecycle water-use calculations. As a result, areas already facing water scarcity may witness additional pressure as ethanol demand rises.

The concern is reinforced by data from the Central Ground Water Board’s 2025 assessment. The report estimated India’s annual groundwater recharge at 448.52 billion cubic metres, while annual extractable groundwater resources stood at 407.75 billion cubic metres. It also classified numerous assessment units across the country as over-exploited, critical or semi-critical, highlighting growing pressure on groundwater reserves.

The risks become more pronounced in regions where policy incentives, subsidised electricity and procurement systems encourage cultivation of water-intensive crops despite limited water availability. In such circumstances, rising ethanol demand could further reinforce existing cropping patterns that are already placing stress on local water resources.

Water footprint of ethanol production The amount of water required to produce ethanol varies significantly depending on the feedstock used. According to the ‘Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India’ prepared by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, producing one kilogram of sugar from sugarcane requires between 1,600 and 2,100 litres of water. Based on these estimates, generating one litre of ethanol from sugar can consume roughly 3,000 litres of water.

Rice-based ethanol carries an even larger water burden. Producing one kilogram of rice typically requires around 4,000 litres of water. Since approximately 2.5 to 3 kilograms of rice are needed to produce a litre of ethanol, total water consumption can exceed 10,000 litres for every litre of fuel produced.

Among grain-based feedstocks, maize is considered the least water-intensive option for ethanol production. Although ethanol output per acre is generally lower compared with rice and broken rice, maize requires substantially less water, making it a comparatively more sustainable choice from a water-management perspective.

These figures largely reflect agricultural water use. Additional water is also consumed during industrial processing and refining. However, industry experts note that water used at distilleries is relatively small compared to the volumes consumed during crop cultivation, making agricultural practices the dominant factor in ethanol’s overall water footprint.

Sugarcane and the water challenge Sugarcane has played a pivotal role in India’s ethanol expansion because the country’s sugar industry already possesses the infrastructure required to convert cane-based products into ethanol. Existing mills and distilleries have enabled rapid scaling of production without the need for extensive new investments.

At the same time, sugarcane remains one of the most debated crops in discussions surrounding water use. Experts emphasise that evaluating sugarcane-based ethanol solely through the lens of fuel production is insufficient. Instead, its sustainability must be assessed in relation to the water conditions of the regions where it is cultivated.