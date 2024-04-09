India's EV market to grow 66% in 2024, likely to represent nearly one-third of PV sales by 2030
The projections for 2024 show that the rising EV sales in India will constitute four of total passenger vehicle sales, driven by new entrants and government subsidies
Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India are expected to rise 66 per cent this year after nearly doubling in 2023 as the state subsidies help fuel demand and supporting infrastructure comes up in the country, according to a recent report by research firm Counterpoint. This comes after India’s EV sales nearly doubled in 2023, driven by rising consumer interest and concerns over climate change.