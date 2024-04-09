Active Stocks
India's EV market to grow 66% in 2024, likely to represent nearly one-third of PV sales by 2030

Nikita Prasad

EVs are expected to represent nearly a third of India's personal vehicle market by 2030. Photo: Bloomberg

Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India are expected to rise 66 per cent this year after nearly doubling in 2023 as the state subsidies help fuel demand and supporting infrastructure comes up in the country, according to a recent report by research firm Counterpoint. This comes after India’s EV sales nearly doubled in 2023, driven by rising consumer interest and concerns over climate change.

The projections for 2024 show that the rising EV sales will constitute four of total passenger vehicle (PV) sales, driven by new entrants and government subsidies. By 2030, EVs are expected to represent nearly one-third of India’s PV market, signaling a robust long-term growth trajectory in the country’s automotive sector, said the research firm in its report published late last week.

Tata Motors, M&M & more: Big players of India's EV market

With a strong portfolio and strategic tie-up with Uber, Tata Motors held more than two-thirds of the country’s EV market in 2023 but lost some share to Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and BYD. Recording a 2,476 per cent increase with just one model in its portfolio, M&M was the fastest-growing brand in 2023, followed by BYD and MG Motor, according to the report.

 

 

Published: 09 Apr 2024, 08:48 PM IST
