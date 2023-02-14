India’s experience in energy would be very useful for growth of energy ecosystems in the world: RK Singh
- The global challenge is to enable energy access for 800 million people and thereby give them a better standard of living. Energy access, therefore, is of primary importance, minister said
NEW DELHI : India’s journey in energy has been comprehensive, satisfying and thrown up experiences that are very useful for the growth of energy ecosystems in the world, Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×