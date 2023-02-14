India’s experience in energy would be very useful for growth of energy ecosystems in the world: RK Singh

“Africa will account for one-fourth of the world population by 2040. There is fast increasing electricity demand, but the industrialisation rate is low. In the WAPP countries, the challenge is to promote integrated economic development and provide energy for all. In addition, we need to secure financing for the realisation of utility-scale renewable energy projects in West Africa, integrate variable renewable energy into the WAPP power grid and bridge the green skills gap in the electricity sector. With this ISA-led knowledge-sharing opportunity, we also intend to pick up the essentials of regulatory functions in securing a secure electricity market,“ Mamadou Alpha SYLLA of WAPP said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}