Home / Industry / Energy /  India’s first SPM facility at IndianOil-Vadinar berths the 6,000th oil tanker

India’s first SPM facility at IndianOil-Vadinar berths the 6,000th oil tanker

1 min read . 08:54 PM ISTSwati Luthra
IndianOil currently operates two SPM terminals at Vadinar, in the south of the Gulf of Kutch, for unloading of crude oil brought in tankers for transportation to shore tanks through pipelines, of which around 14 km is subsea. REUTERS

  • The SPM was commissioned by Indian Oil in 1978 at Vadinar in Dev Bhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat

NEW DELHI :India’s first unloading Single Point Mooring (SPM) achieved the berthing of the 6,000th Oil tanker – MT Yio, a Liberian VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) carrying Basrah Crude Oil from Iraq on Monday. 

The SPM was commissioned by Indian Oil in 1978 at Vadinar in Dev Bhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat. 

“Economic and social growth relies on energy and given our dependence on foreign crude, unloading crude supplies from large crude-carrying vessels deep into the sea safely and reliably is vital to keep our refineries running. I must laud the remarkable contribution of IOCians at Vadinar who work under the most challenging circumstances to keep the nation fuelled while setting new benchmarks of operational excellence. The 3 lakh kilo litres of crude oil that MT Yio is carrying is adequate to meet about 40% of the daily fuel requirement of our entire nation," said S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil. 

IndianOil currently operates two SPM terminals at Vadinar, in the south of the Gulf of Kutch, for unloading of crude oil brought in tankers for transportation to shore tanks through pipelines, of which around 14 km is subsea. 

Subsequently, the crude is transported through cross-country pipelines to IndianOil’s mega-refineries at Vadodara, Mathura and Panipat. With the unloading of this crude parcel, IndianOil Vadinar Terminal has crossed a cumulative receipt of 735 MMT.

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
