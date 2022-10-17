India’s first SPM facility at IndianOil-Vadinar berths the 6,000th oil tanker

“Economic and social growth relies on energy and given our dependence on foreign crude, unloading crude supplies from large crude-carrying vessels deep into the sea safely and reliably is vital to keep our refineries running. I must laud the remarkable contribution of IOCians at Vadinar who work under the most challenging circumstances to keep the nation fuelled while setting new benchmarks of operational excellence. The 3 lakh kilo litres of crude oil that MT Yio is carrying is adequate to meet about 40% of the daily fuel requirement of our entire nation," said S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil.

