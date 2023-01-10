India’s foray into the EV battery market lacks some key ingredients

Indian companies are in trade talks to procure more of the material from countries like Australia, the source of roughly half the world’s lithium exports. State-backed Coal India Ltd., the country’s largest miner, said it also plans to extract more of the metals and minerals used in batteries, though few details have been released. India announced a small lithium discovery near Karnataka in 2021 and is planning to open up mining of key minerals to private companies, but will have to primarily look overseas.