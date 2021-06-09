India's fuel demand fell 1.5% y/y in May

India's fuel demand fell 1.5% y/y in May1 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.11 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.11 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed
NEW DELHI : India's fuel demand fell 1.5% in May compared with the same month last year.
India's fuel demand fell 1.5% in May compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.11 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.11 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 12.4% higher from a year earlier at 1.99 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 5.5% to 2.17 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 25.8% to 1.25 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 9.8% lower, while fuel oil use edged up 0.2% in May.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!