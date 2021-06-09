India's fuel demand fell 1.5% y/y in May

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.11 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : India's fuel demand fell 1.5% in May compared with the same month last year.

India's fuel demand fell 1.5% in May compared with the same month last year.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 12.4% higher from a year earlier at 1.99 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 5.5% to 2.17 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 25.8% to 1.25 million tonnes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 9.8% lower, while fuel oil use edged up 0.2% in May.